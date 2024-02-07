LMG Security And Surefire Cyber Announce Partnership To Bolster Proactive Cybersecurity And Incident Response Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSOULA, Mont., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

LMG Security, an internationally recognized cybersecurity consulting firm, and Surefire Cyber, a cyber Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to deliver both proactive and response services to their clients. By partnering, customers of both organizations have access to industry-leading proactive cybersecurity services and solutions to prevent cyber threats, as well as tech-enabled incident response services that accelerate forensic results, improve communication, and reduce business disruption.

"We are excited to partner with Surefire Cyber," said Sherri Davidoff, CEO of LMG Security. "Their innovative incident response model is the perfect complement to LMG's proactive cybersecurity services," stated Davidoff. "Together, we can offer our clients a well-rounded cybersecurity program, including LMG's proactive penetration testing, compliance, and training as well as Surefire Cyber's swift and effective incident response capabilities."



"I am thrilled to be working alongside Sherri and her team to help our clients," said Surefire Cyber CEO, Billy Gouveia. "By partnering with LMG Security, both of our firms' clients can better manage their cyber risk. This partnership reflects our joint commitment to provide unparalleled cybersecurity services to our clients, empowering them to reduce their risk and have confidence that they can respond and recover swiftly if needed."

LMG Security is an internationally recognized leader in cybersecurity consulting, specializing in penetration testing, advisory and compliance services, cybersecurity solutions, and training. Over the past 15 years, the LMG Security team has been featured on the Today show and team members have been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and many other publications. In addition, the team has published cutting-edge research, written books on ransomware and cyber extortion ,

network forensics , and data breaches , and routinely speak at Black Hat, RSA and many other security conferences. For more information visit LMGsecurity

Surefire Cyber delivers swift, strong response to cyber incidents such as ransomware, email compromise, malware, data theft, and other threats with end-to-end response capabilities. Surefire Cyber was founded to provide clients confidence by helping them prepare, respond, and recover from cyber incidents-and to fortify their cyber resilience after an incident.

