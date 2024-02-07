Polybutylene Terephthalate Pbt Market Overview, Demand, Top Key Players, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Polybutylene Terephthalate Pbt Market:

Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on polybutylene terephthalate pbt market demand . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market size reached US$ 2,928.4 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,025.9 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.49% during 2024-2032.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a thermoplastic polymer belonging to the polyester family, known for its excellent mechanical and electrical properties. With a high melting point and good chemical resistance, PBT exhibits low water absorption, making it suitable for various engineering applications. This polymer's notable characteristics include high stiffness, dimensional stability, and resistance to abrasion and impact. PBT is commonly used in the manufacturing of electrical components, automotive parts, and consumer goods. Its versatility extends to the production of fibers and films as well. PBT's ability to withstand heat, chemicals, and wear makes it a preferred choice for applications requiring durable and reliable materials. Additionally, PBT's moldability and processability contribute to its widespread use in injection molding for intricate and precise components in various industries.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the product's versatile properties and applicability across diverse industries. Furthermore, the automotive sector is a major driver, as PBT is commonly used in the production of various automotive components such as connectors, sensors, and under-the-hood parts. The material's high heat resistance, dimensional stability, and electrical insulating properties make it ideal for demanding automotive applications, propelling the market. Additionally, the growing demand for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency contributes to PBT's popularity in this sector. Besides, the electronics and electrical industry significantly drives the PBT market due to the polymer's excellent electrical insulation properties and heat resistance. PBT is widely employed in the manufacturing of connectors, switches, and housings for electronic devices, ensuring reliable performance and durability. Moreover, the consumer goods sector benefits from PBT's aesthetic appeal, as it can be easily molded into intricate shapes and maintains its appearance over time, thus catalyzing the market.

Competitive Landscape



BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Group

Clariant AG

Daicel Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) Toray Industries Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, processing method and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:



Industrial Grade Commercial Grade

Breakup by Processing Method:



Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Automotive

Extrusion Products

Electrical and Electronics Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

