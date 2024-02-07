Indonesian Embassy Facilitates Virtual Business Matching For Indonesian-Sudanese Business Actors

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

​​In an effort to encourage increased trade cooperation between Indonesia and Sudan, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum once again facilitated the implementation of a virtual business meeting between the Director of the Sudanese Company Samfull International, Co. Ltd., Mr. Mohamed Abdelellah Zarog ElHassan, with Mrs. Putri Aliya Ningtyas from CV Sumber Alam Lestari.

On this occasion, PF Economics of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum, Mr. Bambang Prihartadi encouraged the two business actors to explore and identify opportunities for mutually beneficial trade cooperation, especially for agricultural products.

Meanwhile, CV Sumber Alam Lestari expressed interest in importing Sudanese agricultural commodities and the demand capacity required by his company. It is hoped that this direct transaction can increase mutually beneficial cooperation between the two parties. Meanwhile, Mr. Mohamed Abdelellah said that he had established cooperation regarding the import of Sudanese peanut commodities to a number of Indonesian companies. Even in the midst of ongoing conflict situations in a number of regions in Sudan, production and business activities continue. Samfull International, Co. Ltd expressed readiness to expand business cooperation with Indonesian entrepreneurs.

Both parties agreed to follow up on the virtual meeting by sending quotations and company profiles as well as holding face-to-face meetings at the upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2024 exhibition.

