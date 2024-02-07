Qatar University Hosts Three-Day Open House 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pre-University Outreach, part of the Student Affairs Sector at Qatar University (QU), organised a three-day Open House event for prospective students at the Student Affairs building (I11). The first day is dedicated to male students, the second for female students and the third for international schools.

The event aims to introduce high school students, parents and academic advisors to the colleges and academic programs offered by the university, admission requirements, conditional and early admission, and learn about the different sectors and centers at QU. The event also connects visitors with specialists from the participating entities to answer their inquiries directly. Likewise, providing support to secondary school students to determine their academic and professional orientation.

Dr. Eiman Mustafawi, Vice President for Student Affairs commented saying:“At Qatar University, we strive to support our male and female students in high schools in choosing the educational path that suits their interests, passions, and future aspirations. We aim to familiarise them with the promising opportunities provided by many of our academic programs that adhere to the highest global standards.”

Dr. Mustafawi added that Open Day provides an opportunity for students and parents to inquire and ask questions to representatives from all colleges, various departments, and service centres at QU.

All secondary government schools in the country have been invited to attend the Open Day event, along with private and international schools. Additionally, the College of Engineering at QU will host its Annual Engineering Week, featuring an exhibition where different departments will offer activities and events that simplify engineering sciences for students, motivate them, and help provide insight.