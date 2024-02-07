'Fighter' Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika's Film Going Strong

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is keeping strong at the box office in its second week. The picture hit cinemas on January 25.

'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is about to wrap off two excellent weeks in cinemas.



The aerial action film, directed by Siddharth Anand, keeps steady at the box office. In 13 days, the film is believed to have generated about Rs 181 crore net in India.

Now, all eyes are on its success over the third weekend, which will define the rest of its theatrical run.

'Fighter' is Bollywood's first big release of 2024. The movie opened in cinemas on January 25 to high anticipation.

'Fighter' garnered a strong reception at the box office and performed well throughout the Republic Day weekend. However, the film's collection decreased throughout the weekdays.

February 6, the film is expected to have grossed roughly Rs 3.25 crore net in India. The total domestic box office collection after 13 days is currently Rs 181.75 crore net.

On February 6, the film had a 10.19% occupancy rate in India.

Siddharth Anand directed 'Fighter', based on a tale he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb.



Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play the main characters in the first episode of the aerial actioner.

