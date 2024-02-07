Natural Gas Forecast Today - 05/02: Natural Gas Seeks Floor

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Natural gas markets exhibited relative stability during Friday's trading session, remaining within a broader consolidation range. The primary concern at this juncture revolves around the imminent end of the winter season, accompanied by a notable absence of substantial supply drawdowns.

The natural gas market experienced a modest uptick in trading on Friday, hovering just above the $2 mark. As the transition to the next month unfolds, traders are increasingly shifting their focus toward the impending spring season. Given this perspective, it is reasonable to anticipate potential challenges for natural gas in terms of rallying. However, it's worth noting that the market currently finds itself in close proximity to a significant support level . This is an area that I think a lot of people will be looking to get involved if history tells us anything at this point.

Considering these dynamics, it appears to be only a matter of time before a potential rebound, potentially propelling the price towards the $2.50 mark. A breakthrough beyond this level could open the door to the possibility of reaching $3, situated beneath the $2 threshold. The $2 level appears to serve as a robust floor.





Underwhelming Winter Has Been Toxic

It's essential to acknowledge that natural gas prices are presently influenced by the repercussions of an underwhelming winter season, which has resulted in a steep decline in demand. Moreover, there exists a substantial surplus of natural gas supply. Given the ongoing underperformance of winter, there is limited impetus for natural gas to embark on a significant upward trajectory. Consequently, it is prudent to anticipate the delineation of a trading range for the year, spanning between $2 and $3, albeit with occasional deviations from this range.

Once again, the $2.50 level holds significance as a reasonable fair value area, attracting the attention of numerous traders. In general, a prudent approach would involve seeking buying opportunities and executing swift profit-taking strategies. The natural gas market is likely to exhibit range-bound behavior in the coming months, a pattern characteristic of its typical trading dynamics. This return to normalcy aligns with the well-documented surplus in natural gas supply and the anticipated decrease in demand as the winter season recedes into memory.

