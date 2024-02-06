(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The Middle East and Africa regions are witnessing an upsurge in commercial air traffic management market growth in alignment with burgeoning air travel demand and escalating investments in aviation infrastructure. A new comprehensive research publication on the Middle East and Africa commercial air traffic management market has been added to our website's research portfolio, offering an in-depth regional and country-level analysis forecasted for 2024-2030.

Economic Expansion and Rising Air Travel Demands Fuel Market Growth

The increase in air travel demand across the Middle East and Africa is largely fueled by economic growth, the rise of the middle class, and enhanced aerial connectivity. In response, the air traffic management market is seeing substantial advancements in technologies and systems designed to improve airspace management efficiency. This ensures the safety and smooth flow of the escalating air traffic volume in both regions.

Governments Drive Modernization Efforts

Governmental and aviation authority initiatives toward modernizing aviation infrastructure, including integrating state-of-the-art technologies for air traffic management, are pivotal. These advancements aim to expand airspace capacity, reduce air traffic congestion, and elevate safety standards – necessities in a region experiencing growth in commercial flight volumes.

Strategic Location and Regional Connectivity

The Middle East's strategic position as a global aviation nexus necessitates robust commercial air traffic management solutions due to its high-density transit traffic. Africa's increasing significance in global aviation and initiatives aimed at enhancing regional interconnectivity underscore the need for a modern air traffic management infrastructure to accommodate growing commercial aviation operations.

Focusing on the Future Outlook

The report addresses fundamental questions regarding driving factors, competitive strategies, countries expected to dominate the market, and projected growth opportunities from 2024 to 2030. Application and airport class segments poised to lead the market during this forecast period are scrupulously reviewed.

This essential analysis equips stakeholders with crucial insights needed to make informed decisions in a dynamic market environment. The Middle East and Africa commercial air traffic management market portrays a solid commitment to advancing aviation capabilities and is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, adapting to the evolving demands of air transportation.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:



What are the main factors driving the demand for Middle East & Africa commercial air traffic management market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the Middle East & Africa commercial air traffic management market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in Middle East and Africa commercial air traffic management industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the Middle East & Africa commercial air traffic management market in terms of growth potential?

Which application, and airport class segments is expected to lead the market over the period (2024-2030)? Which country is expected to lead the market over the period (2024-2030)?

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:



Thales

Honeywell International Inc.

Indra Sistemas NATS Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Advancing Precision and Efficiency

1.1.1 Increased Air Traffic

1.1.2 Advancements in Automation and Digital Technologies

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Air Traffic Management Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Communication

2.3.2 Navigation

2.3.3 Surveillance

2.3.4 Others

3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Air Traffic Management Market ( by Airport Class)

3.3.1 Class I

3.3.2 Class II

3.3.3 Class III

3.3.4 Class IV

4 Region

4.1 Country Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Middle East and Africa

4.3.1 Application

4.3.2 Product

4.2.4.1 South Africa

4.2.4.2 Saudi Arabia

4.2.4.3 Israel

4.2.4.4 Iran

4.2.4.5 UAE

4.2.4.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profile

5.2.1 Thales

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Top Competitors

5.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

5.2.1.5 Key Personnel

5.2.1.6 Analyst View

5.2.1.7 Market Share

5.2.2 RTX

5.2.3 Honeywell International Inc.

5.2.4 Sierra Nevada Corporation

5.2.5 BAE Systems plc

5.2.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.2.7 NAV Canada

5.2.8 SITA

5.2.9 Adacel Technologies Limited

5.2.10 Airtel ATN

5.2.11 NEC Corporation

5.2.12 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

5.2.13 Indra Sistemas

5.2.14 Saab AB

5.2.15 NATS Holdings

5.3 Other Key Market Participants

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

