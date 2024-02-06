International Associations: A Key Enabler In Achieving Dubai's Dh32 Trillion Economic Agenda

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The role of international associations as powerful change engines for economies and societies is undeniable: they foster knowledge sharing, scientific advancement, higher professional standards, and cross-cultural understanding, ultimately shaping vibrant hubs of innovation and enterprise. With their collective ability to propel knowledge building, inspire creativity, and drive positive societal impact, associations serve as vital enablers of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the Dh32 trillion economic plan to boost trade and investment and elevate Dubai's status as a leading global city over the coming decade.

Dubai's growing association community has rapidly established the emirate as a key hub for the sector, not just within the UAE, but for the entire MENA region and beyond. Several factors have contributed to Dubai's ascent, including the unwavering championing of innovation, commitment to future technologies like AI, and the creation of supportive ecosystems for experts and entrepreneurs, all of which create the ideal conditions for associations to thrive.

Dubai's progressive regulatory environment, pro-business approach to governance, high standard of living, and world-class infrastructure have motivated numerous multinationals to establish their regional headquarters here. These qualities have also attracted an increasingly diverse talent pool of skilled association professionals and leaders.

At the heart of this ecosystem lies the Dubai Association Centre (DAC), which plays a key role in facilitating the establishment of professional associations and trade bodies in the city. Jointly established by Dubai Chambers, the Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai World Trade Centre in 2014, DAC helps establish non-profit, apolitical, and non-religious professional associations and trade bodies in Dubai.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, says,“Our focus on growing the associations sector in Dubai, with its ability to contribute to knowledge and talent development and drive professionalism, aligns seamlessly with the city's wider economic development ambitions.

“With over 70 members and growing, DAC offers invaluable support through economies of scale, industry expertise, and centralised facilities. Importantly, DAC's engagement with the international community, including through its membership of the Global Associations Hubs

Partnership, ensures Dubai can confidently and verifiably stand alongside other well-established magnets for associations, with the added benefit of our continued prominence as a destination for international conferences and congresses.”

That international engagement and the city's status as a hub for both associations and business events will come into focus this month, when the fourth edition of the Dubai Association Conference takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 27-28 February. The event will be held under the inspiring theme“Value Amplified: Associations Empowering Change.”

Serving as a valuable platform for associations worldwide to explore Dubai's competitive edge and connect with the region's dynamic markets, the conference will foster informed discussions, fresh ideas, and novel concepts – all fuelling positive societal change, not just in the region, but around the world.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President - International Relations, Dubai Chambers, commented:“The conference embodies one of the key enduring qualities of the association sector, and one shared by Dubai as a city: the willingness and readiness to explore new opportunities and look towards what can be achieved. Already established as a key event in the global associations calendar, the conference will attract experts from around the world, collectively building momentum around Dubai's stature as an association hub.”

Dubai has prioritised investing in human knowledge development and advanced technology, consolidating its global competitiveness, fostering innovation, and nurturing a knowledge-based economy.

Aligned with this, a growing number of international associations have come together in the city to exchange knowledge and network, unlocking exciting opportunities and far-reaching benefits for the UAE's business landscape and human capital.

“Those benefits become exponential once the collaborative nature of DAC is manifested, with members working together to drive each other forward,” says Al Khaja.

Associations contribute to improved standards, professional ethics, informed public discourse, and human capital development – all critical enablers for Dubai's ambitious D33 goals. As the city strives to become a global economic hub, the power of associations will be instrumental in driving trade, investment, and sustainable progress.