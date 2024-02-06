(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Mining Stock News Bites - Calibre Mining Corp (TSX: CXB ; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to provide assay results from the recent drill program at the Frank Zone ("Frank"), a high priority gold target one kilometre southwest of reported Mineral Resources on the Valentine Gold Mine property, located in central Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The reported results are for 23 drill holes totalling 3,904 metres. The three open pits included in the current life of mine plan for the Valentine Gold Mine ("Valentine" or "VGM"), represent approximately six kilometres of the 32-kilometre Valentine Lake Shear Zone ("VLSZ"). Frank is one of many additional opportunities along the VLSZ highlighting the strong potential for discovery and expansion of Mineral Resources. Calibre is also pleased to provide the 2024 exploration program for Valentine.

Highlights from the recent Frank drilling include:

3.14 g/t Au over 14.8 metres Estimated True Width ("ETW") in Hole FZ-23-017;

3.10 g/t Au over 7.3 metres ETW in Hole FZ-23-020;

39.90 g/t Au over 1.8 metres ETW in Hole FZ-23-023;

3.23 g/t Au over 4.5 metres ETW in Hole FZ-23-022, and

Frank hosts the same geological characteristics as the nearby Leprechaun, Berry and Marathon deposits which currently total 3.96 Moz Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource (64.62 Mt at 1.90 g/t Au) 1 and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.10 Moz (20.75 Mt at 1.65 g/t Au) 1 along the VLSZ.

Previously reported highlights from Frank drilling 2 include:

12.52 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in Hole VL-12-490,

10.87 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Hole VL-12-500;

2.03 g/t Au over 16.0 metres in Hole VL-12-455;

6.19 g/t Au over 4.3 metres, in Hole VL-12-380; and

7.54 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Hole VL-12-379.

Darren Hall, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated : "Firstly, I would like to thank all employees and stakeholders who continue to contribute to the development of the Valentine Gold Mine. Construction is well advanced, with gold production on track for the first half of 2025. With our dedicated and experienced Newfoundland team we are well positioned to responsibly deliver and grow the Valentine Gold Mine, upholding our commitment to all stakeholders

