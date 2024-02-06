Visit Qatar Renews Partnership With UFI

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar (VQ) and UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, have renewed their Diamond Sponsorship agreement the agreement is in perfect alignment with Visit Qatar's ongoing efforts to further cultivate the thriving Meetings, Incentives, Conference, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry in Qatar.

Visit Qatar will gain year-round promotion and visibility across all UFI events and activities, while allowing the destination to create more business opportunities for its stakeholders.

Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, comments:“Visit Qatar and UFI share a long-standing history as strategic partners with a mutual goal to enhance and develop the exhibitions, incentives, and conferences industry. Qatar is an ideal destination for business events owing to factors such as its open travel policies, unique geographical location, andworld-class venues. In addition, Qatar offers business travellers tourism experiences that can round out any business stay.”

“We are happy to continue to work with Qatar Tourism as one of UFI's Diamond Sponsors in the coming years. The funding through this programme allows UFI to deliver additional products and services to our global membership that support the growth and well-being of the exhibition industry,” says Michael Duck, UFI President 2022/23, on the signing of the renewed agreement.

Qatar is a leading global destination with a proven track record of successfully hosting major events, thanks to its safety ranking, state-of-the-art meeting, and conference facilities across 128 properties and exhibition capacity of 70,000 square metres. Qatar sits at the crossroads between East and West with an award-winning national carrier and airport.

Next month, Qatar will host Web Summit, one of the world's biggest technology conferences set to debut in the MENA region. Qatar secured the hosting rights for the event for the next five years.