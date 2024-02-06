Steve Gilliland, Best-Selling Author/Motivational Speaker, Celebrates 25 Years Of Making A Difference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Gilliland

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Gilliland , esteemed motivational speaker and best-selling author, commemorates 25 years of empowering individuals to reach their full potential. This significant milestone marks a quarter of a century of helping others learn who they are and "exert profound potential," says Gilliland. On April 17, 1999, Gilliland launched his illustrious professional speaking career in Pasadena, Texas, embarking on a journey that has impacted countless lives and has empowered millions to "Believe in yourself."

"I have always encouraged people to try making someone's day, but to do so, you have to fill your cup first. If you are happy, you will make other people happy," Gilliland explains.

Throughout a quarter-century, Gilliland has been honored to speak at an impressive 3,338 events, captivating audiences with his life-changing presentations. His unique ability to connect with people profoundly has earned him the well-deserved title of one of the most sought-after motivational speakers globally.

"Whenever you have someone else's attention, your actions can convince them that the world is a cold, frightening place or full of love and joy. I believe that you can inspire people everywhere to make a difference. One person can change the world. It starts with each of us," Gilliland says.

At the heart of Gilliland's impactful legacy is his bestselling masterpiece, "Making a Difference ." This empowering book, celebrated for its brilliance, unveils three practical approaches that empower people to maximize their professional and personal growth and enhance the quality of their lives. Filled with inspirational anecdotes and thought-provoking ideas, "Making a Difference" is an eye-opening journey that, when put into practice, promises to evoke change and transformation for the individual.

"Making a difference is about conscious choices that do and will impact the lives of people we encounter. It is about leaders in an organization who behave congruent with the behavior they expect from their employees. It is about modeling the behavior you desire for the rest of the company. Your job gives you authority. Your behavior earns you respect," informs Gilliland.

Steve Gilliland, a Speaker Hall of Fame member, is among the world's top-rated speakers, known for his storytelling mastery and comedic brilliance. A daily voice on SiriusXM Radio's comedy channels, he seamlessly blends humor and inspiration to guide audiences toward success in careers, relationships, and life. With over 250,000 annual attendees and two million listeners, Steve has addressed diverse audiences across 53 industries in all 50 states and 17 countries. Steve is a dynamic force in the speaking world, described as the convergence of a stand-up comic's humor and a motivational speaker's inspiration.

To find out more about Steve Gilliland and "Making a Difference," click here:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here