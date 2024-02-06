Pashinyan Does Not Want To See Russia As Armenia's Main Defense Partner

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Prime Minister of
Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that there are a number of reasons why
the Russian Federation cannot be a key partner of the republic in
the defense and military-technical spheres, Trend reports.
According to the head of government, Armenia needs to understand
with whom it can really maintain military-technical and defense
relations.
“Previously, 95-97% of our relations in the defense sector were
with the Russian Federation, now this cannot be for both objective
and subjective reasons," he said.
Pashinyan said that he had not noticed any advantages in the
presence of Russian military bases on Armenian territory.
He indicated that Yerevan is looking for new partners, since
Moscow“failed to fulfill its allied obligations.” As the Prime
Minister noted, the events in Karabakh led Armenia to search for
new partners in the field of defense.
Earlier, Pashinyan said that Russia took money from Armenia for
weapons, but did not supply them.
