Conditions For Peace With Armenia Emerge For First Time In Three Decades - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . Real conditions
for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia have surfaced for the
first time in 30 years, and providing military aid to Armenia by
the European Union and certain member countries or patronizing
Armenia and encouraging it to abandon the peace process will hinder
the creation of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region,
said Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.
Bayramov made the statement during the meeting with the
President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech
Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová.
The foreign minister emphasized Azerbaijan's status as a
reliable EU partner, highlighting that the use of double standards
and the display of unfair treatment hinder the establishment of
sustainable peace in the region.
He additionally mentioned that the approval of an
anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe and the minority group's proposal to reject
ratification of the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation is
not conducive to dialogue.
The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were
challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session.
Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to
deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan
allegedly "organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh".
Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were "not
invited" to observe the presidential election to be held on
February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a
one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist
measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.