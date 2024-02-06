Conditions For Peace With Armenia Emerge For First Time In Three Decades - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . Real conditions for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia have surfaced for the first time in 30 years, and providing military aid to Armenia by the European Union and certain member countries or patronizing Armenia and encouraging it to abandon the peace process will hinder the creation of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region, said Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the statement during the meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

The foreign minister emphasized Azerbaijan's status as a reliable EU partner, highlighting that the use of double standards and the display of unfair treatment hinder the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.

He additionally mentioned that the approval of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the minority group's proposal to reject ratification of the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation is not conducive to dialogue.

The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session. Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan allegedly "organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh". Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were "not invited" to observe the presidential election to be held on February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

