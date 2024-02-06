Secretary General Of Inter-Parliamentary Union Visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The
Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin
Chungong has visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam city, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani parliament.
The Secretary-General was accompanied by local MP Javanshir
Feyziyev, Co-Chair of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation
Committee and Galib Israfilov, the Permanent Representative of
Azerbaijan to the UN and other international organizations in
Geneva, as well as other officials.
Upon arrival in Aghdam, Chungong was informed about the
vandalism committed by the Armenian armed forces in the city,
including the destruction of cultural, historical, and religious
monuments.
He was also briefed on the ongoing efforts of the Azerbaijani
government for the restoration and improvement of Aghdam after its
liberation.
The delegation visited the ruins of the Aghdam Drama Theater and
other buildings.
The guests were also informed that during the city's occupation
Armenia vandalized the local graves.
Besides, the delegation got acquainted with the construction
work following Aghdam's master plan, as well as the local
mausoleums and the residence of the Karabakh khans – the Imarat
complex and the Juma Mosque.
It was emphasized that Aghdam, which Armenian occupiers turned
into the 'Hiroshima of the Caucasus', will be completely restored
in the coming years to become one of the most beautiful cities in
the region.
To note, the visit of Chungong to Azerbaijan began on February
1.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.