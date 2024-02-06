Secretary General Of Inter-Parliamentary Union Visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong has visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam city, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani parliament.

The Secretary-General was accompanied by local MP Javanshir Feyziyev, Co-Chair of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and Galib Israfilov, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, as well as other officials.

Upon arrival in Aghdam, Chungong was informed about the vandalism committed by the Armenian armed forces in the city, including the destruction of cultural, historical, and religious monuments.

He was also briefed on the ongoing efforts of the Azerbaijani government for the restoration and improvement of Aghdam after its liberation.

The delegation visited the ruins of the Aghdam Drama Theater and other buildings.

The guests were also informed that during the city's occupation Armenia vandalized the local graves.

Besides, the delegation got acquainted with the construction work following Aghdam's master plan, as well as the local mausoleums and the residence of the Karabakh khans – the Imarat complex and the Juma Mosque.

It was emphasized that Aghdam, which Armenian occupiers turned into the 'Hiroshima of the Caucasus', will be completely restored in the coming years to become one of the most beautiful cities in the region.

To note, the visit of Chungong to Azerbaijan began on February 1.

