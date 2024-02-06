We Wish Ilham Aliyev Always Be President Of Azerbaijan - Diaspora Representatives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . As the upcoming
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7,
2024, draws near, compatriots residing in various countries around
the world are expressing their opinions regarding the election,
Trend reports.
The compatriots, through their Facebook platform 'BIZ – Zafar
Yoluna Davam' [WE - Continue the Victory Path], called on
Azerbaijanis worldwide to demonstrate national unity and actively
participate in the election.
Amir Ali Sardari Iravani, a descendant of the Iravan khans'
family residing in Germany, said he supports the candidacy of
President Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming election. He expressed deep
appreciation for the President's contributions to Azerbaijan's
development, and commendable determination in addressing critical
issues, and conveyed confidence that under the leadership of the
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijan will persist in
progressing to new heights. He added that he not only supports
Ilham Aliyev but also actively engages in conversations within
communities to offer extra support to the current president's
election campaign.
The Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis residing in the UK has
affirmed its robust backing for President Ilham Aliyev's candidacy
in the upcoming February 7 extraordinary presidential election.
They emphasized that achieving the set goals requires a strong and
visionary leader capable of mobilizing both the state and society.
President Ilham Aliyev, with his exceptional qualities and
unparalleled contributions to the nation, is regarded as an ideal
candidate who consistently brings sustainable achievements to
Azerbaijan, guiding the country forward.
Shmuel Siman Tov, the Chief Rabbi of the Mountain Jews in Tel
Aviv, highlighted that the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Israel expresses
a desire for Ilham Aliyev to remain the President of Azerbaijan. He
conveyed gratitude, stating.
"Thanks to you, we have witnessed the most splendid days in the
history of Azerbaijan. We will always be thankful to you for
allowing us the joy of experiencing this pride!" the Chief Rabbi
said.
Yegana Jafarova, the head teacher and lecturer of the
Azerbaijani language class at the Foreign Languages Department of
the Toronto City Education Center, states that Diaspora
representatives consistently uphold loyalty to Azerbaijan and its
policy. They tirelessly work towards these goals, guided by the
recommendations of President Ilham Aliyev at the V Congress of
World Azerbaijanis - Victory Congress.
"I am firmly convinced that you are the only candidate who is a
guarantor that our country lives in peace, and who works for the
benefit and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan. As the
Victorious Leader of the Victorious People, I wish you victory in
the election," she said.
Azer Mammadov, the Director of Leader Media organization and
24News news portal, highlighted that the policies implemented by
President Ilham Aliyev have uplifted our people and resonated
positively with compatriots worldwide.
"As the leader who guided the liberation of Azerbaijani lands
from Armenian occupation in just 44 days, you will be eternally
recorded in history as a triumphant commander. We stand behind you
in the approaching extraordinary presidential election and
anticipate witnessing your victory once more," Mammadov said.
"Azeri" youth organization operating in Riga, Latvia, also
supports the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev in the February 7
election.
"Having authored one of the most illustrious chapters in our
country's history, you, as the triumphant Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, successfully liberated Azerbaijan's lands from
occupation. We extend an invitation to all our compatriots with
voting rights to rally behind your candidacy in the presidential
election on February 7," said Amil Salimov, chairman of the
organization.
Vasfi Aliyev, residing in Calgary city, Canada, and serving as a
judo coach, expressed steadfast confidence in President Ilham
Aliyev.
"We are confident that you are the guarantor of preserving
Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, and the prosperity of our
people. I wish you victory in the upcoming presidential election
and look forward to witnessing the success of Azerbaijan under your
leadership at the upcoming Olympic Games," he said.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.