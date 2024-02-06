Kazakhstan Reveals Planned Oil Production Volume At Key Fields In 2024 (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Kazakhstan plans
to produce up to 88.3 million tons of oil in 2024 from three large
fields - Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak, the country's Energy
Ministry told Trend .
Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam
Satqaliev said that the country plans oil production in 2024 at the
level of 90.3 million tons.
As the minister noted, in 2023 the oil production amounted to
about 90 million tons, although it was initially planned to produce
92-93 million tons of oil.
According to him, about 18 million tons of oil produced in 2023
came from the domestic market. About 56 million tons were exported
through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
