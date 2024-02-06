Swiss Strategy A.G. To Launch Premium Brand Of Natural Alpine Mineral Water

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Swiss Strategy A.G. is excited to announce the launch of Swiss AlpWater, a brand of natural alpine mineral water from the town of Saxon in Switzerland. The water is sourced from the Swiss Alps, specifically from the coordinates 46, 7.11E, and has been analyzed to have a chemical composition of Na at 19.9 mg/l and Cl at 10.3 mg/l.

AlpWater SA, a limited corporation based in Saxon, Switzerland, founded in 1981, has completed the development of bottled Swiss AlpWater in partnership with Sources Minerales Henniez S.A. Series production of the bottled water is set to begin in the fall of this year.

Swiss Strategy A.G. is currently in talks with private and institutional investors, as well as potential licensees in Europe and overseas to finance the global market launch of Swiss AlpWater.

Swiss AlpWater is similar to Evian natural spring water, which contains only naturally occurring electrolytes from the French Alps. Swiss AlpWater also contains naturally occurring minerals that provide essential electrolytes for hydration.

About Swiss AlpWater:

About Swiss Strategy Aktiengesellschaft:

Swiss Strategy Aktiengesellschaft is a Swiss marketing firm dedicated to promoting science-based innovations for the benefit of the economy and society in Switzerland. The company facilitates partnerships between motivated scientists and the Swiss marketplace, supporting the development of inspiring patented inventions, successful start-ups, and innovative products and services.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

