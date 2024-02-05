AMS Has Been Selected As The Official Distributor For The Brand New Limited Edition 'Oom Paul' Press 2024 Gold Krugerrand By The South African Mint

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Total Sellout Expected Generating Millions in Revenue

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Asset Marketing Services (AMS), one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces an exclusive, one-of-a-kind collectible Gold Krugerrand Proof from the South African Mint.

2024 Oom Paul Gold Krugerrand

Specializing in high-quality collectibles since 1984, AMS leverages relationships with select world mints to develop its own unique collectibles. In this case, that means the release of a limited mintage of 2024 Gold Krugerrand Proofs struck on the same coin press that minted the first-ever Krugerrands and Krugerrand Proofs in 1967, complete with a unique, limited privy mark. These are the final Gold Krugerrands ever to be minted on the historic "Oom Paul" Press-collectors' quality proofs-at the South African Mint. Oom Paul will soon end its career at the South African Mint as an active press and be moved to the South African Reserve Bank for a new museum.

That press, known as "Oom Paul," which translates to "Uncle Paul" in Afrikaans, has a long history. It is one of the oldest working coin presses in the world. It was manufactured by Ludw. Loew & Co. in Berlin in 1891 for use in the first South African mint established in 1892. Oom Paul struck more than 8 million coins between 1892 and 1900, and exported to Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Dutch East Indies, India, Ceylon, Burma, Straits Settlements and the United Kingdom from 1925-1933, during the era when South Africa was governed by the British.

These 2024 Oom Paul Krugerrand Proofs, struck in 91.67% gold like the 1967 Krugerrands, are sure to be a monumental historic numismatic release. In honor of the significant year that started it all (1967), the authorized mintage of the 2024 one-ounce gold proofs is 670, and the 2024 quarter-ounce gold proofs is 1967.

"I'm extremely excited we are able to offer this final gold Krugerrand program from the historic Oom Paul Press, in partnership with the South African Mint. It is a testament to what AMS does best: partnering with major sovereign mints around the world and distributing world-class precious metal coins into the U.S. market. Given the legacy of the Gold Krugerrand brand worldwide, we expect a complete sellout, generating millions of dollars in revenue," said Brian Johnson, Senior Marketing Director at AMS.

AMS has worldwide exclusivity on all 2024 Oom Paul Gold Krugerrand Proof coins, officially minted by the South African Mint.

About Asset Marketing Services

Since 1984, AMS has provided collectors, history buffs and others with the finest numismatic and collectible coin products. Its brands, GovMint, ModernCoinMart (MCM) and LPM., combine to make one of the largest direct-to-consumer marketers of coins and numismatics.

About the South African Mint

The South African Mint is one of the foremost preservers of South Africa's history. Their coins are ambassadors of South Africa and its rich heritage.

