Unexploded Bomb Defused In Kharkiv Region's Velykyi Burluk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, sappers neutralized an unexploded KAB-250 aerial bomb that Russians had dropped on the Velykyi Burluk village, Kupiansk district, the day before.
That's according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"One of the guided aerial bombs fell on a private yard, causing damage to outbuildings, but fortunately did not explode," the State Emergency Service said.
Sappers identified the unexploded munition as KAB-250, removed it and neutralized it at a specially prepared site outside the settlement in compliance with safety rules. Read also:
Ministry of Defense sappers
demined 55 kilometers of roads in week
"It's scary to even imagine the scale of the tragedy if this 250-kilogram pile of metal exploded," the State Emergency Service said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 31, Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on a hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region.
