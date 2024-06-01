Elderly Man Killed In Road Accident In Srinagar's Barbar Shah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An elderly man was killed after being hit by a vehicle ay Barbar Shah area of Srinagar, officials said here on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that an elderly man was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Barbar Shah area of Srinagar.ADVERTISEMENT
He added that the deceased was later identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Gulam Ahmad Shah, a resident of Barbar Shah, Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Police have taken up the investigation into the matter.
