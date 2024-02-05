Times Of India Presents The 6Th Edition Of The Times Of India Sports Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, February 5, 2024: Recognizing the unwavering commitment and outstanding achievements of Indian athletes, The Times of India announces the return of the 6th edition of its prestigious event, the TOI Sports Awards (TOISA). Set against the regal backdrop of Lucknow, the City of Nawabs, the awards ceremony will take place on February 23, 2024, in the presence of esteemed personalities from the realms of Indian sports.



In collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, TOI unveiled this edition, reinforcing its dedication to honoring sporting excellence. Themed #MoreSweatMoreGlory for the second consecutive year, TOISA pays homage to the relentless spirit of athletes and para-athletes who illuminated the sports landscape in 2023. Beyond recognising the standout figures of Indian sports, TOISA remains committed to nurturing the future generation of athletes, inspiring countless youngsters to pursue their dreams.



Speaking about the significance of TOISA 2023, Prasad Sanyal, Business Head, Times Internet, stated, "Since its inception, TOISA has been steadfast in acknowledging the remarkable talent of both emerging and seasoned athletes. This year, we are excited to present another edition of the awards, featuring diverse categories and an esteemed jury panel. Our aim is to celebrate the pinnacle of Indian sports and para-sports at this year's TOISA."



With over 20 award categories, last year's nominees included a mix of rising and established stars in Indian and para-sports. A distinguished jury of legendary Indian sports personalities decided the winners, including Paralympic champion and Padma Shri Awardee Deepa Malik, Olympic-winning weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, and hockey star Zafar Iqbal. They were joined by prominent figures such as long jump star and Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India, Anju Bobby George, badminton coach and two-time Padma Awardee Pullela Gopichand, Olympic-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, and Vice-President of the IOA & Olympic-winning shooter Gagan Narang. The jury was chaired by Adille Sumariwalla, President of the Athletics Federation of India and Vice-President of the IAAF.



The jury meeting, held in Delhi last week, marked a rigorous selection process considering various parameters to determine the winners. The awards will be presented during a grand ceremony scheduled later this month in Lucknow, promising an evening that celebrates the zenith of sporting achievements.





User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...

Mobile:- 9350203888