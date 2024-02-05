Ahead Of Valentine's Day, Hotel Collection Releases First-Ever Between The Sheets Consumer Trends Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, Hotel Collection, known for elevated home fragrance and lifestyle goods, unveils the first-ever "Between The Sheets Report" including exclusive consumer findings to educate on sleep hygiene.

According to recent studies, less than half of people actually wash their sheets as often as they're supposed to, which means most people are literally sleeping in filth! To add to that, according to Statista , Valentine's Day is the third most popular day of the year for people to have sex (ostensibly in, on, or around ...sheets). Taking both of these insights into consideration February 14th and 15th are probably days when sheets are at an all-time high in terms of soil.

Using customer data from November 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 and a national consumer survey* of ~900 Americans, we bring you – Between The Sheets, a first-of-its-kind study by Hotel Collection. Through this report, Hotel Collection uncovered (pun intended) more about trends, predictions and what's next for Americans between the sheets... from reading, to eating, to sleeping, to

sex-ing.

#Trends Between The Sheets

Bed behavior



33% of Americans "eat" between the sheets (we didn't ask what though)

The second most popular activity in bed, behind sleep is... watching TV for 65% of people

Not nearly enough people are having sex, with only 60% listing this as a regular activity 1 in 4 people are getting less than six hours of sleep per night

Hopeless hygiene



Twice as nice – 61% of Americans share their bed with a partner or spouse... that's twice the dirt, sweat and grime.

Dirt, dander and... 50% of Americans have a guest or pet that ends up on their sheets at least once a week 45% of people have sex (between the sheets) at least one time per week or more, and roughly the same amount of people wash their sheets less than a few times per month

Expensive taste



Most people say that their quality of sleep is either the same or better at a hotel than at home

Behind meditation and white noise, scent is the third most popular way to optimize sleep

67% of people prefer their sheets to smell like fresh, clean or soapy fragrances 57% of people would prefer their bedding to smell like calming, peaceful and aromatic fragrances à la The Ritz Carlton or Westin Hotels... bougie

Emerging



Only 20% of people keep a strict bedtime or sleep schedule, the rest are struggling 23% of people are doing mindful activities like meditating and journaling in bed

