A newly published nonfiction book is the only first-person account to date of multiple UFO close encounters and alien abductions authored by a mainstream American scientist.

Dominion Lost: A Scientist's Own Alien Abduction Encounters

Dominion Lost - Abridged Version:: A Scientist's Own Alien Abduction Encounters

In Dominion Lost: A Scientist's Own Alien Abduction Encounters ($ 9.99 Amazon Kindle Unabridged version, $ 0.00 with Kindle Unlimited, November 2023; $ 6.99 Amazon Kindle Abridged version, $ 0.00 with Kindle Unlimited, December 15, 2023), recently discussed by the author with George Knapp on Coast to Coast AM, Dr. Bruce E. Rapuano goes on the record . Dr. Rapuano, who has multiple degrees in neuroscience, describes his UFO close encounters, including one in which he was abducted from a group of eight other witnesses, as well as experiences with advanced non-human beings and an unexplained nasal implant of specific structure all of which were recalled without regressive hypnosis. Also described are the author's interactions with short humanoid beings that reveal all the ways that that the aliens appear to control human behavior during the abduction process.

How the implants that are frequently reported by abductees work to analyze and influence the activity of the human brain.

Exactly how the "grey aliens" were genetically reengineered from our early hominin ancestors. Precisely how the UFO propulsion system creates gravitational wave energy.



At the same time, relying on his professional background, insight from his personal abduction experiences and hundreds of cited scientific articles from peer-reviewed journals, the author demonstrates that the ultrasophisticated technical capabilities exhibited by the visitors to our planet are more than plausible. They represent a logical extrapolation of current human theoretical and applied science.



Moreover, according to Rapuano, "The powerful evidence of such technology which has existed for more than 60 years, especially with respect to incredibly advanced propulsion systems for interstellar space travel and implanted devices that are likely instruments of mind control, proves that the aliens are here. Potentially breakthrough scientific innovations underlying these highly advanced alien capabilities are revealed that make the book a

de facto

whistleblower report on the subject of UFO's and alien abduction.

"More importantly, this book," says Rapuano, "is a wake-up call to our species to finally accept the reality that we are now sharing our world with technologically superior non-human beings. This new reality must be addressed immediately."

Bruce E. Rapuano has a B.A. degree from the University of Pennsylvania where he majored in Neurobiology and minored in Psychology, a Ph.D. in Neuropharmacology from the University of Connecticut and a J.D. from New York Law School. He has conducted independent biomedical research as a cell biologist at internationally recognized medical institutions.

Dominion Lost: A Scientist's Own Alien Abduction Encounters (November, 2023 - Amazon, Inc. Publishing, $ 27.97, 449 pages, 8.25 x 11, hardcover, ISBN: 9798861629911 ; $ 25.58, 449 pages, 8.25 x 11, paperback, ISBN: 9798861535755 ; $ 9.99, 451 pages, Amazon Kindle version, $ 0.00 with Kindle Unlimited) and Dominion Lost – Abridged Version: A Scientist's Own Alien Abduction Encounters ( December 15, 2023 - Amazon, Inc. Publishing, $ 18.99, 199 pages, 8.25 x 11, hardcover, ISBN: 9798871990018 ; $ 17.49, 199 pages, 8.25 x 11, paperback, ISBN: 9798871896143 ; $ 6.99, 201 pages, Amazon Kindle version, $ 0.00 with Kindle Unlimited) are available on Amazon. For more information, visit : Amazon: Dominion Lost: A Scientist's Own Alien Abduction Encounters eBook : Rapuano, Bruce: Kindle Store , Amazon: DOMINION LOST - Abridged Version: A Scientist's Own Alien Abduction Encounters eBook : Rapuano, Bruce: Books

