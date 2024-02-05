IHCL Seleqtions Hosted Mumbai's Most Celebrated Trattoria, President, Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 5th February 2024: Yellow Brick Road, the renowned all-day diner at Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions, embarked on a culinary voyage, bringing the flavours of Mumbaiâ€TMs iconic Trattoria to the heart of the capital. Patrons indulged in an exquisite selection of signature dishes from Trattoria, President, Mumbai - IHCL SeleQtions.



Trattoria, affectionately known as 'Tratts,' has been a beloved Italian dining destination since 1981, garnering acclaim for its authentic and eclectic cuisine. Trattoria now extends its warmth and cosiness to Yellow Brick Road, creating a unique fusion of Italian flair in the heart of New Delhi.



Yellow Brick Road offered a selection of signature dishes like Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Pasta - Carbonara, Lamb Bolognese, and Tiramisu among others from Trattoria the popular restaurant in Mumbai in New Delhi.



Speaking on occasion, Akshat Gupta, General Manager, Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions â€œAs Yellow Brick Road, Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions embarked on a re-imagination journey, this was our unique way of celebrating the legacy and bringing authentic Italian flair and flavour to our patrons in the city's heart. We welcomed our guests at Yellow Brick Road for memorable flavours of Trattoria, President, Mumbai - IHCL SeleQtions.â€



Yellow Brick Road, with its vintage celluloid theme and vibrant decor inspired by The Wizard of Oz, provides a charming backdrop for this culinary collaboration. The all-day diner, known for its extensive menu offering Indian and Continental delights, elevated the dining experience with Trattoria's unique Italian offerings.

