Vinnytsia Regional Military Command Hands Over Two Vans To DIU Special Unit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration handed over two vans to a separate reconnaissance and sabotage special unit of the DIU Kraken.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov, Ukrinform reported.
"Two Volkswagen minibusses have been handed over to the Kraken special unit for the needs of the DIU," Borzov wrote.
According to him, the vehicles were handed over to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Special Forces, who are terrifying the occupiers.
Read also: Vinnytsia
City Council allocates almost ₴48 million to support defender
As reported, earlier Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration handed over a bus to the National Guard from the Rubizh rapid response brigade to transport personnel.
MENAFN05022024000193011044ID1107810137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.