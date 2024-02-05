Vinnytsia Regional Military Command Hands Over Two Vans To DIU Special Unit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration handed over two vans to a separate reconnaissance and sabotage special unit of the DIU Kraken.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov, Ukrinform reported.

"Two Volkswagen minibusses have been handed over to the Kraken special unit for the needs of the DIU," Borzov wrote.

According to him, the vehicles were handed over to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Special Forces, who are terrifying the occupiers.

As reported, earlier Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration handed over a bus to the National Guard from the Rubizh rapid response brigade to transport personnel.