India Cold Pressed Oil Market Price, Sales Analysis, Size Share, Demand, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ India Cold Pressed Oil Market by Form (Core Oils, Soft Gel Oils), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Pouches, and Others), Pack Size (1 Litre, 5 Litres, 500 mL, and Others), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The India cold pressed oil market size reached INR 674.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,151.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.94% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-cold-pressed-oil-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Cold Pressed Oil Industry:

Health Consciousness:

Health-conscious consumers in India are increasingly aware that cold-pressed oils retain essential nutrients, antioxidants, and natural flavors better than oils extracted using heat or chemicals. This knowledge motivates them to opt for cold-pressed oils as a healthier choice. Cold-pressed oils are produced without the use of chemicals or solvents in the extraction process. Health-conscious individuals prefer these oils as they minimize the intake of potentially harmful substances often found in conventionally processed oils.

Preferences for Natural Products:

Cold-pressed oils are produced through a mechanical extraction process without the use of heat or chemicals. This aligns with the preference for natural products, as it ensures that no artificial additives or solvents are introduced during oil production. Cold-pressed oils retain the natural flavors and aromas of the seeds or nuts from which they are extracted. This appeals to consumers seeking unaltered, natural taste experiences in their culinary endeavors. The minimal processing involved in cold-pressed oil production maintains the integrity of the raw materials. This resonates with those who value products with fewer alterations and additives.

Agriculture and Farming Practices:

The availability and quality of seeds and nuts used in cold-pressed oil production are essential factors. Sustainable and high-quality farming practices ensure a consistent supply of premium raw materials. The adoption of organic farming methods is rising in India. Organic certification for seeds or nuts used in cold-pressed oil production appeals to health-conscious and environmentally conscious consumers. The cultivation of specific seed varieties, such as sesame, sunflower, and coconut, tailored for cold-pressed oil production is encouraged by farming practices that focus on seed quality and characteristics.

Leading Companies Operating in the India Cold Pressed Oil Industry:



Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

Emami Agrotech Ltd.

Pansari Group Dabur India Ltd.

India Cold Pressed Oil Market Report Segmentation:

By Form:



Core Oils



Mustard Oil



Groundnut Oil



Coconut Oil



Sesame Oil



Castor Oil

Others

Soft Gel Oils



Flaxseed Oil



Fenugreek Oil



Sesame Oil



Kalonji Oil Others

Core oil represented the largest segment as it encompasses popular varieties like coconut and sesame oil, which have strong traditional usage in Indian cooking and are increasingly preferred for their health benefits.

By Packaging Type:



Bottles

Cans

Pouches Others

Bottles accounted for the largest market share due to their convenience, ease of use, and better preservation of the oil.

By Pack Size:



1 Litre

5 Litres

500 mL Others

1 litre exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it strikes a balance between affordability and quantity, making it a popular choice for households.

By Distribution Channel:



Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores Others

Convenience stores hold the biggest market share on account of the presence of a wide range of daily-use products, including cold-pressed oils.

Regional Insights:



North India



Delhi NCR



Uttar Pradesh



Punjab



Rajasthan

Haryana

South India



Tamil Nadu



Karnataka

Kerala

West & Central India



Maharashtra



Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

East India



West Bengal



Bihar



Jharkhand Others

Region-wise, the India cold pressed oil market has been segmented into North India (Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana), South India (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala), West and Central India (Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh), and East India (West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Others).

India Cold Pressed Oil Market Trends:

A growing focus on health and wellness is driving the demand for cold-pressed oils, which are perceived as healthier options due to their minimal processing and retention of natural nutrients in India.

Consumers are increasingly opting for natural and chemical-free products, aligning with the production methods of cold-pressed oils, which are devoid of heat or chemicals.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163