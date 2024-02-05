UK aircraft carrier forced to miss NATO drills due to propeller shaft problems

(MENAFN) The Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is grappling with an unexpected setback, forcing it to skip the upcoming NATO exercise it was slated to lead. The Royal Navy announced the development on Sunday, citing an undisclosed "issue" in one of the carrier's propeller shafts, discovered during the final pre-sail check. As a result, HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest military vessel in Britain, has been deemed unfit to participate in the NATO drills.



Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Andrew Burns stated, "Routine pre-sailing checks yesterday identified an issue with a coupling on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s starboard propeller shaft. As such, the ship will not sail on Sunday." In response to the unexpected setback, the carrier's sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, is set to step in and lead the NATO exercises.



The Ministry of Defense clarified that the issue with HMS Queen Elizabeth's propeller shaft is "separate and not linked" to previous technical troubles encountered by its sister ship. The HMS Prince of Wales, commissioned in late 2019, has undergone extensive repairs over several issues, including structural problems on at least two floors. The second issue proved significant, rendering the vessel inactive for approximately six months.



HMS Queen Elizabeth has also faced various technical challenges during its service, including previous concerns related to its propeller. The setback highlights the complexity and demands of maintaining and operating advanced naval vessels, with unforeseen issues requiring prompt attention to ensure the readiness of the fleet.



As the Royal Navy navigates this setback, attention will focus on addressing the specific propeller shaft issue on HMS Queen Elizabeth and the timely participation of HMS Prince of Wales in the NATO exercises. The incident underscores the inherent challenges associated with the deployment and maintenance of cutting-edge military assets, emphasizing the need for robust technical oversight and quick resolutions to ensure operational efficiency.





