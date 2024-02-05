Invaders Fire 132 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 36 times, injuring one person.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 36 attacks, firing 132 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson,” he said.
According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential areas in the region's settlements and a museum in Kherson. Read also:
Russians shell Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region
overnight
One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression, the regional governor added.
As reported by Ukrinform, 35 more people, including three children, were evacuated from the frontline territories of Kherson region.
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs, illustrative
MENAFN05022024000193011044ID1107809236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.