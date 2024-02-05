Vir Das To Take A Break From Touring, To Co-Direct & Star In A Movie

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Stand up star and actor Vir Das has shared that he is taking a break from touring for three months. He added that he will be co-directing and starring in a movie.
Vir took to X on Monday, where he dropped a message:“Head back to India tomorrow.”
Without divulging details about his next, he added:“Very very happy to announce for the next three months I will NOT be touring. Get to sleep in the same bed. Have a routine. Plant some roots. Also.....Co-direct and star in a movie.”
Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani took to the comment section and wrote to Vir, who recently won an International Emmy for his stand up special 'Vir Das: Landing.”
Advani wrote:“Aaah... I see how you slipped that in. Meet up when you're back.”
On the film front, Vir was seen in Judd Aptow's 'The Bubble', a comedy film, which also features Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Guz Khan, Peter Serafinowicz and Harry Trevaldwyn.
It follows the cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise who attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
