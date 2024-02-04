Only 21 Per Cent Of Females Undergo Breast Cancer Screening In 2022 - HPC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In spite of the national campaigns advocating for early detection of reproductive cancers, only 21 per cent of females underwent breast cancer screening in 2022, the Higher Population Council (HPC) said on Sunday.

In a statement on the World Cancer Day, which falls on the 4th of February, the HPC warned that the early detection of reproductive cancers in Jordan is still limited, as only 27 per cent of those in the late reproductive age had screening for the prevalent disease, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



When asked why they did not have mammograms, 50 per cent of the surveyed women said it was unnecessary and 38 per cent attributed their refusal for showing no symptoms. Other factors included fear of the results, the lack of family support and the financial situation.

For cervical cancer screening, 65 per cent of the women are aware of the Pap smear, but only 24 per cent of the married women of reproductive age have had a Pap smear. In the later years of reproductive life, the figure stood at one third and 19 per cent among lower socioeconomic groups.

According to the National Cancer Registry, cancer is the second leading cause of death in Jordan. More than 10,000 new cases were registered in 2019, with women accounting for more than half of these cases.

Geographically, the central region had the highest registration rate, followed by the northern and southern regions. In terms of age, people aged 60 years and above accounted for 44.5 per cent of cases, with males slightly outnumbering females in this group.



