Tkiyet Um Ali Send 3Rd Relief Convoy To War-Torn Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA) dispatched last week its third relief convoy to the Gaza Strip,

laden with food parcels to be distributed among families the war-ravaged costal enclave.





This effort, which falls within the“For You Gaza” initiative in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), has increased TUA's contribution to a total of 10.000 parcels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Samer Balqar, TUA general manager, underscored the need for constant food assistance to Gaza and the charity organisation's commitment to aiding the Gazan people.

"It is our duty to our brothers and sisters in Gaza at this challenging time," he said.

Balqar also said that TUA is collecting cash donations from individuals and organisations to prepare and package relief supplies in coordination with JHCO to ensure their delivery to Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, TUA warehouses in Amman's Khreibet El Souq neigbourhood

have been packing and preparing emergency food parcels to be sent to Gaza.



"To date, the collective efforts of

3600 volunteers have made it possible to pack 45,000 food parcels," he said.

The TUA

has also streamlined the donation process by offering various donation channels, including its website (), "E-Fawateercom", "CliQ" (Alias Name: TUAGAZA) or by calling 06/4900900. In addition, TUA has made itself available for payment on various applications and electronic wallets.