Bybit CEO Ben Zhou: 'We Will Change The World'

(MENAFN- Mid-East) At the Grand Annual Gala celebrated in Dubai, Ben Zhou, CEO and co-founder of Bybit, addressed over 1,300 participants from over 40 countries with a speech that revealed a compelling vision of the future, led by Bybit.

“2024 marks not just a new year but a new era for cryptocurrency - an era of fast growth and widespread adoption,” Zhou said. Indeed, Bybit has secured licenses in the UAE, Kazakhstan, and permission to operate in the Netherlands and South Africa.“This year, we will see mass adoption,” he said.“Something that has been a long time coming.”

Zhou praised the Bybit team, acknowledging their relentless drive and innovation as the backbone of the company's leadership. “We are solving real problems facing our clients and the industry at large. This is a call to action for every Bybit team member, from customer support to product development, to think like leaders and innovators,” Zhou added.

“Every department within our organization is integral to this transformation,” Zhou continued.“We aim to change the world and have gathered the talent necessary to do so. It's time for us to focus on solving real industry issues while continuing to grow and compete.”

Under Zhou's leadership, Bybit has evolved from being a participant in the crypto space to a trailblazer, setting industry standards with products such as the Unified Trading Account, a suite of powerful AI-tools, and a gateway to the decentralized internet, known as Web3.“People ask me how I have achieved this,” Zhou said.“It was down to three things: critical thinking, good partners, and a brilliant team.”

“We are now in a position to make a significant impact,” Zhou said.“The industry's growth and Bybit's role within it offer a unique opportunity to achieve something extraordinary.” He also noted the increase in regulatory clarity as a boon to the industry.

As Bybit celebrated its 5th anniversary, Zhou's speech reaffirmed the company's commitment to listen, care, and improve.“We stand ready to make every second count, to lead the charge in a market that is becoming more adopted,” Zhou concluded.“Here's to Bybit, here's to our future.”