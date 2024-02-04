Over 30 People, Including Three Children, Evacuated From Frontline Areas In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty-five people, including three children, were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region on February 3.

The region's military administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Thirty-five residents, including three children, have been evacuated from the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region," the post said.

In addition, seven teams of power engineers carried out emergency and restoration work on the lines supplying Vysokopillia, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka, and Kherson.

Utility and rescue workers also carried out repair work at 14 addresses in residential buildings damaged by Russian drone strikes.

In the de-occupied Kherson region, sappers examined more than 190,000 hectares of territory, discovering and neutralizing more than 142,000 explosive objects.