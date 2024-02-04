Pope Calls To Pray For Ukrainians And Other Nations Suffering From War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pope Francis has called for prayer for peace in the world, remembering the people who suffer the most from war, including Ukrainians.

The pontiff said this during a Sunday prayer, Ukrinform reported citing Vatican News .

"Calling upon the Lord's blessing on all, I encourage you to pray for the peace that the world so desperately needs, and which is now more than ever under threat in so many places. The responsibility for it lies not with a few, but with the entire human race: let us all work together to build it with gestures of compassion and courage. And let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from war, especially in Ukraine, Palestine and Israel," the Pope said after the Angelus prayer.

He also congratulated the residents of the Far East who will celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 10.

After that, the pontiff called for prayers for the dead and injured as a result of the devastating fires in Chile.

As reported, Pope Francis in a letter to the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Sviatoslav strongly condemned the "unworthy and unacceptable" rocket attacks by Russian troops on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine.