Donald Glover Says He’S Too Old To Be Spider-Man

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor-musician Donald Glover has a long history with 'Spider-Man', stretching all the way back to 2010 when he and his fans launched an online campaign to get him an audition for Marc Webb's 'The Amazing Spider-Man'.
The role ultimately went to Andrew Garfield, but Glover has since carved out his own corner of the Spider-Verse, popping up as Miles Morales' uncle Aaron in 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and last year's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', reports Entertainment Weekly.
Now, Glover has admitted that he's probably“too old” to play Spidey himself - but he wouldn't be surprised if he got the call to join the Spider-Verse again.
As per Entertainment Weekly, Donald and his 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' co-star Maya Erskine took Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, where Erskine asked her fellow actor if he thought his recent Spider-Verse cameo was“Sony's way of apologising for not casting you as 'Spider-Man'.”
“No,” Glover said with a laugh.“I don't think they even thought about it. There's definitely going to be like a Miles Morales live-action eventually, and I think they're probably more concerned with me being Prowler in that or something like that. I'm too old to be Spider-Man now.”
Glover recently made a split-second cameo in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', appearing in the animated film in a brief moment of live-action.
