Events In Azerbaijan Carefully Followed By Global Parliamentarism

We are seeing how friendly countries, confederate structures,
and international organizations approach us differently as the
early presidential elections in Azerbaijan get closer.
The anti-Azerbaijani resolution passed by the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe, which specifically opposed the
autonomous actions of the victorious Azerbaijani army in 2020 to
uphold international justice and Azerbaijan's sovereignty under the
auspices of four well-known UN Security Council resolutions, was
one of the unpleasant events we have recently witnessed. Clearly,
this decision amounts to nothing more than exposing hypocrisy and
double standards in front of the international community.
Generally speaking, the establishment of parliamentary
traditions has been crucial to guaranteeing democratic progress and
fostering a positive political environment in contemporary
independent Azerbaijan. Under the direction of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, the traditions of parliamentarism got a breath of
fresh air and renewed vigor from June 15 until October 3, 1993.
Heydar Aliyev brought political culture to the Milli Majlis and
promptly established a positive political environment.
The Milli Majlis has been able to establish its international
activities over the years, both inside the framework of respected
international organizations and inside the framework of
inter-parliamentary friendship groups.
The Parliament is now a key component of Azerbaijan's
multi-vector foreign policy as a result of the directives and
suggestions made by President Ilham Aliyev during his speech on
March 10, 2020, at the first plenary session of the Milli Majlis of
the Republic of Azerbaijan of the sixth convocation. Members of
parliament who possess a comprehensive understanding of the
president's outlook for the future actively participate in
supporting the nation's pertinent foreign policy.
It is no accident that organizations that have historically been
respectful to Azerbaijan and that are still able to stand up for
the truth in the face of opposition are now in a supportive
position.
The Interparliamentary Union (IPU), which was founded in 1989
and is currently the largest interparliamentary network in the
world, is one of these organizations. It advocates for democracy,
peace, and sustainable development globally. The benefits of
continued mutual cooperation were demonstrated by the visit of IPU
Secretary General Martin Chungong to Azerbaijan on February 1, the
discussion with the President of Azerbaijan ahead of COP29, the
world's most prestigious event hosted in our nation, and the
initiative to plan an event in support of global environmental and
climate change initiatives.
Martin Chungong spoke with the President about achieving peace
in the region during the reception. According to President Ilham
Aliyev, Azerbaijan freed its territories while adhering to
international laws and regulations. In Azerbaijan, separatist
movements were put to an end by cutting off funding sources and
putting an end to the now-false "ideology of Armenian fascism." In
addition, Azerbaijan was the first to suggest signing a Large Peace
Agreement founded on the Five Principles to guarantee the secure
and peaceful coexistence of all peoples in the South Caucasus,
exhibiting a dedication to multicultural principles.
On September 9, last year, however, the forces of revanchists
and separatists staged a "show" called "elections" and continued
military provocations in exchange for these tolerant and pure
intentions. In order to stop this, the Azerbaijani armed forces and
law enforcement agencies jointly conducted a local anti-terrorist
operation on September 19.
The President reiterated Azerbaijan's reasonable position during
the meeting, publicly declaring that there would be no more
separatist tendencies in our nation, expressing his intention to
uphold total security, and stating that he sees the development of
the future precisely in attaining lasting peace.
As a result, Azerbaijan consistently upholds its rights and
obligations on every global platform where it is represented.
Additionally, it affirms its commitment to fostering relationships
based on fairness and mutual respect because of the will of the
Azerbaijani people.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
