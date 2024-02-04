(MENAFN) In a critical analysis, Timofey Bordachev sheds light on what he perceives as a propensity for British media, particularly outlets like the Financial Times (FT), to publish stories that may carry a political agenda. Bordachev suggests that when reading reports such as the one claiming the European Union's desire to harm Hungary's economy due to its "recalcitrance," it is crucial to consider the United Kingdom-based origin of the publication. According to Bordachev, the political aim of such reporting is to sow internal contradictions within the European Union post-Brexit.



Bordachev contends that British officials may strategically provide information to manipulate journalists and create stories that generate additional controversies within the European Union, potentially worsening the relationships between member states. He emphasizes the importance of recognizing the role of political war propaganda in shaping narratives and influencing public opinion.



Furthermore, Bordachev delves into Hungary's complex relations with Brussels and other key European Union member states. While acknowledging that these relations are not without challenges, he argues that they are not entirely linear either. If they were, he suggests, Hungary might have faced more substantial pressure from influential European Union members like Germany and France. The absence of concerted efforts to influence Hungary's investment climate, according to Bordachev, implies a lack of collective will among European Union members to take such actions.



Bordachev raises questions about the credibility of the FT report, particularly the notion that the European Union would allegedly harm a member state to provide financial support to a non-member. He deems such a scenario as unprecedented in the history of unions, questioning the European nature of such an approach.



The article critically examines the potential biases in British media coverage of European Union politics and urges readers to approach reports with a nuanced understanding of political motivations and objectives.



