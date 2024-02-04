The Sounds Of Christmas Turns 18 And Celebrates Mannheim Steamroller’S 40Th

(MENAFN- GetNews)

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, how can anyone be talking about Christmas?

The Sounds of Christmas is talking about it, and playing the music!

The Sounds of Christmas is an online Christmas music station, and also a podcast about Christmas music.

The station, found at soundsofchristmas, is entering its 18th season, and plays the best variety of Christmas music, consisting of thousands of songs spanning nearly one hundred years of recorded holiday songs! And while it's early in 2024, they're already planning out the rest of the year, including an A to Z event for Christmas In July, playing nearly every song in their library in alphabetical order (a library that contains over sixteen thousand songs, and is constantly growing).

The Sounds of Christmas station is sponsored solely by artists, and many have already signed on to support it for the 2024 season, including David Arkenstone, Cliff Beach, Laurie Berkner, Linda Imperial, Paul Kelly, Liz Kennedy, Russ Lorenson, Michelle Malone and Suzanne's Band.

The Sounds of Christmas podcast, which can be found on the station's website and on most streaming services, features conversations about Christmas and Christmas music, sometimes with guests and sometimes with just the host. The latest episode celebrates the upcoming 40th anniversary of Mannheim Steamroller's first Christmas album.

Both the station and podcast are free, and available to anyone any time of year, whenever they need or want a little musical Christmas Spirit! Except in October, when the Sounds of Christmas becomes the Sounds of Halloween, featuring the best variety of Halloween music!

