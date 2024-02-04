Unveiling The Future Of Energy: Stallion Uranium’S Leap In Uranium Mining (STUD.V)

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion, shared his enthusiasm for the project's progress, stating,“As we prepare for our maiden drill program at the Appaloosa target, the gravity survey will further refine other prospective zones towards drill readiness. Our strategy is focused on methodically advancing priority targets across our extensive land package in the renowned southwestern Athabasca Basin."

The price of uranium is currently over 100$ per pound, near its highest level since 2007 as supply chain issues, nuclear expansion plans, and geopolitical tensions, have all combined to create a dramatic surge in uranium prices. The price per pound has more than doubled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022. It seems that uranium market is expected to continue heating up with prime focus on Uranium Mining Stocks.



In a significant step towards harnessing the energy of the future, Stallion Uranium Corp. ("Stallion" or the "Company") [TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40] has embarked on an innovative journey at its Gunter Lake Uranium Project, located in the heart of the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company's recent engagement with Axiom Exploration Group to conduct an Aerial Gravity Survey marks a pivotal moment in its exploration efforts, promising to unlock new potentials in uranium mining.

The groundbreaking Aerial Gravity Survey set to commence in February utilizes cutting-edge technology to measure density changes in the earth's subsurface. This method complements data from the VTEM Plus survey completed last year, aiming to pinpoint potential uranium alteration zones. Such zones are critical for the discovery of uranium mineralization, a fact underscored by the survey's role in the discovery of NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit.

Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion, shared his enthusiasm for the project's progress, stating,“As we prepare for our maiden drill program at the Appaloosa target, the gravity survey will further refine other prospective zones towards drill readiness. Our strategy is focused on methodically advancing priority targets across our extensive land package in the renowned southwestern Athabasca Basin.”

The survey will be conducted using XplorerNxT systems mounted on AS350 B-series helicopters, renowned for their precision and capability in conducting geophysical surveys over challenging terrain. This strategic choice ensures the highest survey specifications are met, thanks to the helicopters' unique Starflex rotor system and robust power.

Gunter Lake Project

The Gunter Lake Project is an unexplored gem in Stallion Uranium's portfolio, spanning 17,769 hectares with 4 mineral claims in the Western Athabasca Basin. Despite its untested status, the project boasts several kilometre-scale prospective zones, including the Coyote target, which will be the focal point of the upcoming gravity survey. This survey aims to delineate areas of potential uranium alteration, a step that could lead towards a significant uranium discovery. The project's proximity to NexGen Energy's SW2 Property, home to the prolific Arrow Uranium deposit, further amplifies its potential.

Stallion Uranium stands at the forefront of the uranium mining industry, propelled by a vision to fuel the future with clean, sustainable energy. The Gunter Lake Project, with its untapped potential and strategic exploration initiatives, represents a critical milestone in the company's journey. As the world pivots towards greener energy solutions, uranium's role as a key player in nuclear energy promises a bright future, with Stallion Uranium leading the charge towards innovative, efficient, and environmentally responsible uranium mining.

Other uranium mining stocks to keep an eye include

URANIUM ENERGY CORP (UEC),

CAMECO CORP (CCJ),

NEXGEN ENERGY LTD (NXE) and

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP (UROY)

In today's trading session, the spotlight shone brightly on a handful of penny stocks, showcasing significant activity and drawing the attention of investors looking for high-potential investments at lower price points. Leading the pack, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) saw its shares rise to $4.7, marking a gain of $0.25 or 5.62%, backed by a substantial trading volume of 110 against its average of 45, emphasizing the growing interest in sustainable energy solutions with a market capitalization of $2. Close behind, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) advanced to $2.14, up by $0.14 or 7.00%, with a trading volume of 30, indicating a bullish sentiment towards uranium mining as the push for clean energy intensifies, reflected in its $1 market cap. Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) also caught traders' eyes, climbing to $1.96 with a 7.10% increase and a trading volume of 27, as the cannabis sector continues to evolve, showing a market cap of $1. Notably, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) surged a remarkable 22.11% to $3.7 on a volume of 22, spotlighting the solar energy sector's potential for growth with a $648 market cap. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) rounded out the list with a 9.17% jump to $1.31 and a trading volume of 27, highlighting the burgeoning interest in fuel cell technology, underpinned by a market cap of $591. These movements underscore a heightened investor interest in sustainable and innovative sectors, marking these penny stocks as ones to watch in the current market landscape.





Source:

Source:

#:~:text=The%20News,2022.





Disclaimer: This blog post is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult with financial professionals before making any investment decisions. Please conduct your own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Please ensure to fully read and comprehend our disclaimer found at

Starting on

December 1, 2023, STUD has been compensated

$25,000

per month for coverage of STUD by

Volans Capital

Stud is neither an investment advisor nor a registered broker. No current owner, employee, or independent contractor of Stud is registered as a securities broker-dealer, broker, investment advisor, or IA representative with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities regulatory authority, or any self-regulatory organization. This article may contain forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, often incorporating terms like "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," or similar expressions about future performance or conduct, are based on present expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not historical facts. They carry various risks and uncertainties that may result in significant deviation from the anticipated results or events. Past performance does not guarantee future Stud does not commit to updating forward-looking statements based on new information or future events. Readers are encouraged to review all public

SEC

filings made by the profiled companies at

It is always important to conduct thorough due diligence and exercise caution in Stud is not managed by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. The content here is purely informational and should not be taken as investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor regarding forward-looking statements. Any statement that projects, foresees, expects, anticipates, estimates, believes, or understands certain actions to possibly occur are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections that could cause actual results to differ greatly from those anticipated. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is speculative and entails a high degree of risk, potentially leading to a total or substantial loss of investment. Please note that no content published here constitutes a recommendation to buy or sell a security. It is solely informational, and you should not construe it as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. No content in this article constitutes an offer or solicitation by Stud or any third-party service provider to buy or sell securities or other financial instruments. The content in this article does not address the circumstances of any specific individual or entity and does not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Stud is not a fiduciary by virtue of any person's use of or access to this content.

Media Contact

Company Name: Stud

Contact Person: Jason Roy

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

