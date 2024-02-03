Kaua'i's Wailua Heritage Trail Expands To A Three Mile Route

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of nine markers along Kauai's Wailua River Heritage Trail

Kaua'i's Wailua River is marked by a route rich in Hawaiian culture, history and stories now interpreted by nine new lava rock and bronze markers.

- Margy ParkerKAPA'A-KAUA'I, HAWAI'I, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a joint effort between Kaua'i County, the Hawai'i Tourism Authority (HTA), the Kaua'i Visitors Bureau (KVB), the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and the Royal Coconut Coast Association (RCCA); Kaua'i's Wailua Heritage Trail was recently expanded into a full three-mile route. It contains nine bronze anodized markers on lava rock mounts. An Innovation Grant from Kaua'i County was awarded to the RCCA in 2023 to allocate funds for creating the new markers which provide Hawaiian place names and interpretation of each sites' significance. This grant also covered an expansive website for the Wailua Heritage Trail. Additional funds for brochures were provided by the HTA and the KVB. This project is within the HTA's Destination Management Plan (DMAP) goals for increased cultural and educational awareness.The Wailua River Valley, on the island of Kaua'i, is rich in Hawaiian history and stories pertaining to Hawaiian royalty (ali'i), place names, and culture. The RCCA sees this project as an important legacy for the island's residents and a meaningful experience for its visitors. Find more information on Royal Coconut Coast Historic Sites . An element of the project includes development of information for school field trips.Organizers and affiliates recently conducted a private blessing of the Trail officiated by Sean Chun, Kumu and Cultural Practitioner with Pihana Ka 'Ikena o Kaua'i.Participants include the RCCA and Delicious Design who cooperatively organized the project; the Kaua'i County Office of Economic Development, DLNR, the HTA, the KVB, sign makers Tulu Taulanga, Selu Taulanga and Tommy Cook, and Sabra Kauka, cultural consultant.

