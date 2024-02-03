IMCTC Calls For Unified Stand Against Israeli Attacks On Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Defense Ministers of the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) stressed Saturday on the importance of adopting a unified position in condemning the aggression by the Israeli occupation entity against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The final communique of the second IMCTC defense ministers' meeting expressed determination of the partners to enhance cooperation and unify their efforts to ward off the threat of terrorism.

It emphasizes the importance of joint action to eliminate terrorism through comprehensive planning in accordance with plans and initiatives that support the main areas of the alliance represented in the intellectual field, the media field, and combating terrorist financing and the military field.

The meeting agreed to launch a fund to finance the coalition's initiatives, which will be designated to receive financial contributions from member states, supporting states, and international bodies and organizations to combat terrorism in its various fields, according to the statement.

It praised the consensus of visions reached at this meeting and the importance of concerted efforts to achieve the goals sought by the coalition to fight terrorism and the existing partnership with friendly, supportive countries and international organizations concerned with fighting terrorism based on respect for the principles of international legitimacy, and welcomed countries wishing to join to the alliance in the future.

Kuwait's delegation to the meeting was led by Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yosif Al-Sabah. (Pickup previous)

