Art Without Borders Presents At Azerbaijan National Art Museum In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first inclusive project called "Sərhədsiz incəsənət" (Art
without Borders), designed for visually impaired people, has been
presented at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art in Baku, Azernews reports.
The project was implemented jointly by the Ministry of Culture
of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, the
Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts and the Azerbaijan Society for the
Visually Impaired.
The project, presented within the exhibition "Mədəni
yaddaşımızda Qərbi Azərbaycan" ("Western Azerbaijan in our cultural
memory"), was the first inclusive project in the history of the
country's museums, which includes the use of tactile principle of
perception in relation to works of fine art.
The exhibition presents relief models of a number of famous
pictorial and graphic works by Mirza Gadim Iravani, as well as a
landscape by Russian artist Nikolay Grushev "Sardar Mosque in
Iravan".
The models are accompanied by detailed information about these
works of art written in Braille.
Welcoming the guests at the opening of the event, Shirin
Melikova, Director of the Museum, Honoured Worker of Culture, told
that inclusive programmes are applied in various spheres of
activity in the country. She underlined that the museum plans to
further develop projects aimed at involving persons with
disabilities in the museum life, social and cultural environment,
as well as to adapt the permanent exposition of the museum for them
in the very near future.
Then Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's
Artist Natig Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society for the
Visually Impaired Samyar Abdullayev, Director of the DOST Inclusive
Development and Creativity Centre Nigar Mammadova spoke about the
significance of the project and expressed the desire for future
joint cooperation in this direction.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804872
