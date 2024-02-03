ABB Robotics And Mettler Toledo Join Forces To Accelerate Adoption Of Flexible Lab Automation Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics and Mettler Toledo , a supplier of precision instruments and services, have signed an agreement to offer an innovative solution that seamlessly integrates ABB robots with LabX, Mettler Toledo's laboratory instrument management software.

The combined solution will enable greater levels of efficient and high-quality automated laboratory workflows across a range of industries, making research, testing, and quality control more flexible, while accelerating time-to-market and addressing critical labor shortages.

Jose Manuel Collados, manager of ABB service robotics, says:“In combining Mettler Toledo laboratory equipment with ABB's collaborative robots, communicated through the LabX platform, we will support operations and enable the highest traceability, productivity, and data management in the industry.

“By unlocking new possibilities in lab automation, our collaboration with Mettler Toledo will create efficiencies and unlock resources in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverage, semiconductors and battery industries.”

Laboratory automation, working alongside lab technicians, can perform an increasingly sophisticated range of tasks faster, more consistently and with fewer errors than human workers.

