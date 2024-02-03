AAFT's Placement Department Empowers Students With A Dynamic Workshop

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The renowned Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), celebrated as one of the leading film, television, and media schools in the world, recently conducted a powerful workshop through its Placement Department, aiming to further enhance the professional preparedness of its students. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, highlighted the institutionï¿1⁄2s three-decade legacy of providing skilled manpower to various creative industries.
ï¿1⁄2AAFT is the most popular film, television, and media school on this side of the world. The students are doing extremely well in the industry. For thirty-one years, we have been consistently providing skilled professionals to different creative industries, including Media & Entertainment, (Cinema, Television, Print Media, Radio, New Media-AVGC, Events, Still Photography) as well as Hospitality & Tourism, Fashion & Design, Interior Designing, and Management & Administration,ï¿1⁄2 shared Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
AAFT has been dedicated to nurturing talent and honing the skills of its students through comprehensive courses spanning from three months to four years. The institutionï¿1⁄2s powerful curriculum covers every facet of the subjects, providing students with a 360-degree learning environment to thrive in their respective industries.
Dr. Marwah emphasized the institutionï¿1⁄2s commitment to bringing out the best in its students, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges of the professional world. The Placement Department, in particular, plays a pivotal role after the completion of courses, guiding students to become industry-ready for immediate employment or to embark on their entrepreneurial ventures.
ï¿1⁄2The placement cell plays a very important role once the courses are completed. It transforms students into industry-ready professionals, enabling them to seamlessly transition into jobs or start their own ventures,ï¿1⁄2 added Dr. Marwah.
The workshop organized by the Placement Department at AAFT stands as a testament to the institutionï¿1⁄2s dedication to providing holistic education and empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in their chosen fields.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
MENAFN03022024003198003206ID1107804259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.