AAFT's Placement Department Empowers Students With A Dynamic Workshop

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The renowned Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), celebrated as one of the leading film, television, and media schools in the world, recently conducted a powerful workshop through its Placement Department, aiming to further enhance the professional preparedness of its students. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, highlighted the institutionï¿1⁄2s three-decade legacy of providing skilled manpower to various creative industries.



ï¿1⁄2AAFT is the most popular film, television, and media school on this side of the world. The students are doing extremely well in the industry. For thirty-one years, we have been consistently providing skilled professionals to different creative industries, including Media & Entertainment, (Cinema, Television, Print Media, Radio, New Media-AVGC, Events, Still Photography) as well as Hospitality & Tourism, Fashion & Design, Interior Designing, and Management & Administration,ï¿1⁄2 shared Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



AAFT has been dedicated to nurturing talent and honing the skills of its students through comprehensive courses spanning from three months to four years. The institutionï¿1⁄2s powerful curriculum covers every facet of the subjects, providing students with a 360-degree learning environment to thrive in their respective industries.



Dr. Marwah emphasized the institutionï¿1⁄2s commitment to bringing out the best in its students, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges of the professional world. The Placement Department, in particular, plays a pivotal role after the completion of courses, guiding students to become industry-ready for immediate employment or to embark on their entrepreneurial ventures.



ï¿1⁄2The placement cell plays a very important role once the courses are completed. It transforms students into industry-ready professionals, enabling them to seamlessly transition into jobs or start their own ventures,ï¿1⁄2 added Dr. Marwah.



The workshop organized by the Placement Department at AAFT stands as a testament to the institutionï¿1⁄2s dedication to providing holistic education and empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in their chosen fields.



