Jerry Lamott, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Jerry, an experienced realtor, is associated with Sotheby's International Realty in Bigfork, Montana. He takes pride in both living and working in a charming small town, with the scenic Flathead Lake in the backyard and Glacier National Park just a few hours away.

With an extensive 45-year background in the real estate industry, Jerry is committed to delivering outstanding service to both buyers and sellers. He ensures the best interests of his clients are represented throughout the entire transaction process, from negotiations to contract execution.

Jerry proudly served in the Marines immediately after completing high school, which instilled in him a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence. His impressive track record includes his thesis for real estate appraising and being ranked as the second top agent nationwide during his tenure with Prudential.

As a member of the National Association of Realtors, Jerry adheres to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in his practice. He attributes his success to his unwavering faith in God, the steadfast support of his wife, and his dedicated commitment to always prioritizing his clients' needs while treating them with the utmost respect and care.

Outside of real estate, Jerry enjoys kayaking and playing golf.