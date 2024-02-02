Russian Army Attacks Kherson Again, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Kherson again, injuring a 62-year-old woman.
The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The Russians have been shelling Kherson once again today. As a result of another shelling, a 62-year-old woman sustained contusion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries," the statement said.
It is noted that doctors provided assistance to the victim on the hit spot.
As reported, Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air, injuring an elderly woman and a 17-year-old boy, and damaging houses in the city center.
