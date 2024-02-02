               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Army Attacks Kherson Again, One Injured


2/2/2024 3:09:28 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Kherson again, injuring a 62-year-old woman.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russians have been shelling Kherson once again today. As a result of another shelling, a 62-year-old woman sustained contusion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries," the statement said.

Read also: Kherson RMA shows consequences of enemy shelling in Bilozerk

It is noted that doctors provided assistance to the victim on the hit spot.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air, injuring an elderly woman and a 17-year-old boy, and damaging houses in the city center.

MENAFN02022024000193011044ID1107803540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search