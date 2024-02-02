We Cannot Forget That Ukraine Continues To Live At War - Spanish Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that Spain "will always be with Ukraine."

El Mundo reported this, according to Ukrinform.

Robles said this during a visit on Friday to the families of combatants from Ukraine, who are resting for several days at the military residence "La Plana" (RMASD) in Castellón, as part of Spain's ''constant support'' to Ukraine, including humanitarian aid.



"We cannot forget that it (Ukraine - ed.) continues to live with a brutal war," the official said.

The Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of remembering that Spain "is and always will be" with Ukraine, which continues to live in the terrible and brutal reality of the war, which will be two years old soon.

As reported, in October, Spain announced that it would provide Ukraine with six launchers for Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems and 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition.