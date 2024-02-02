BRICS: Shaping Global Agenda With Mutual Respect And Inclusion, Says Lavrov

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas in Moscow, emphasizing the group's potential to shape the global agenda and championing its principles of mutual respect and independent development.

“The collective approach of BRICS and its supporters reflects the demands of the times,” Lavrov stated, according to TV BRICS.“We see BRICS as a prototype for a multipolar world, which will create a brighter and more harmonious future for our people.”

He highlighted the core values of BRICS cooperation: mutual respect, independent development paths, and upholding the UN Charter's principle of sovereign equality.

“New members strengthen BRICS' strategic partnership and international standing,” Lavrov said, noting the growing interest in joining the alliance. He further emphasized BRICS' potential to“shape the global agenda, consistently defend the interests of the world majority, and offer its vision for the future world order.”

Russia's chairmanship in 2024 will see over 200 events, including 10 ministerial-level meetings, aimed at furthering these goals.