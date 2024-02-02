Kherson RMA Shows Consequences Of Enemy Shelling In Bilozerka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of enemy shelling of the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupation forces shelled Bilozerka with artillery and Grad [MLRS]," the post reads.

It is noted that more than 10 private houses were damaged. Some of them suffered severe damage.



Humeniuk on air attacks: Critical infrastructure facilities remain priority for Russians

No casualties have been reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 279 times over the past 24 hours, killing two civilians.