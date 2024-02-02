DPS RK Puram Receives Bomb Threat, Search Operation Underway

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Delhi Public School in the national capital's RK Puram area received a bomb threat on Friday, an official said.
Following the bomb threat, the school was immediately vacated and a search operation, with bomb squad and sniffer dogs, was launched, said the official.
Meanwhile, a video of the school shows students being asked to vacate the school immediately.
"Students can also be seen coming out of the school in a queue," as per the video.
"Police teams are carrying out search operations and more details will be shared once the operation is completed," said a senior police official.
In September last year, an email about a bomb being planted on the premises of the Delhi Police School in southwest Delhi's RK Puram was received, however, it later turned out to be a hoax.
